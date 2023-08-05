CityLife

Minecraft 1.20 Update: Release Time and Exciting New Features

Aug 5, 2023
Minecraft enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the 1.20 update, also known as the Trails & Tales update. Packed with a plethora of new features, including adorable mobs, exploration options, a Cherry Blossom biome, and thrilling Armor Trims, this update promises to deliver an elevated gaming experience.

For those wondering about the release time, fret not! The update will be available on all platforms on Wednesday, June 7th at 7 AM PT, 10 AM ET, and 3 PM BST. Here are the release times for some other timezones:
– Central European Summer Time: 4 PM
– India Standard Time: 7:30 PM
– Japan Standard Time: 11 PM
– Australian Eastern Standard Time: 12 AM

It’s important to note that the update may take some time to become accessible on your specific device. To ensure a smooth update process, it is recommended to prepare and consult a guide on how to update Minecraft.

Now that you have the release time, prepare yourself to embark on an adventure through all the exciting new features. While you wait, take a moment to explore our collection of useful Minecraft guides, ranging from the best seeds and dye recipes to house ideas and much more. Get ready to dive into an unforgettable Minecraft experience!

By Vicky Stavropoulou

