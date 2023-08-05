Minecraft 1.20 Update: Release Time and Exciting New Features

Minecraft enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the 1.20 update, also known as the Trails & Tales update. Packed with a plethora of new features, including adorable mobs, exploration options, a Cherry Blossom biome, and thrilling Armor Trims, this update promises to deliver an elevated gaming experience.

For those wondering about the release time, fret not! The update will be available on all platforms on Wednesday, June 7th at 7 AM PT, 10 AM ET, and 3 PM BST. Here are the release times for some other timezones:

– Central European Summer Time: 4 PM

– India Standard Time: 7:30 PM

– Japan Standard Time: 11 PM

– Australian Eastern Standard Time: 12 AM

It’s important to note that the update may take some time to become accessible on your specific device. To ensure a smooth update process, it is recommended to prepare and consult a guide on how to update Minecraft.

Now that you have the release time, prepare yourself to embark on an adventure through all the exciting new features.