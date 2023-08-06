Playful Behavior: Insights into the Neuroscience Across Species

Playful behavior is not limited to mammals or humans. A recent study led by Dr. Michael Brecht from Humboldt University in Berlin aimed to delve deeper into the neuroscience behind play across different species. The researchers observed the brain activity of rats while engaging in play and tickling.

The study unveiled that a specific area of the rats’ brains, known as the periaqueductal gray (PAG), showed increased activity during play and tickling. Inhibiting the activity in the PAG resulted in a decrease in playfulness and laughter. This indicates the critical role of the PAG in play behavior.

Although play is most commonly observed in mammals, it is also present in birds, amphibians, and reptiles. It serves as a form of mental training and promotes social connections. Play is not exhibited when animals are under stress and inherently provides rewards.

Playful behavior often involves vocalizations, such as laughter in humans. In the case of rats, ultrasonic squeaking represents their laughter. Ticklishness and playfulness are closely linked in rats.

Understanding the mechanics of play in the brain can offer valuable insights into learning, growth, and adaptation to challenges. While the PAG is a crucial brain area involved in play, it is possible that other brain circuits and regions are also involved.

Dr. Alexa Veenema, an associate professor of behavioral neuroscience at Michigan State University, commended the study’s design, which simulated laughter through play and tickling. It is important to study play as it holds evolutionary significance across species. Deprivation of social play interactions can have negative effects on both animals and humans.

Exploring the neuroscience of play provides a deeper understanding of a universal behavior that spans across various species.