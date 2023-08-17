Ötzi the Iceman: A New Genetic Analysis Reveals More Secrets

A new study of ancient DNA extracted from Ötzi the Iceman’s pelvis has unveiled more information about this famous 5,300-year-old mummy. The genetic analysis revealed that Ötzi had dark skin, dark eyes, and was likely bald, contrasting previous reconstructions that depicted him with pale skin and a full head of hair.

Previously, it was believed that Ötzi’s skin had darkened during the mummification process. However, the recent analysis suggests that the dark skin color of the mummy closely resembles his skin color during his lifetime. This finding challenges the preconceptions of a Stone Age European human and highlights that many Europeans during that time likely had darker skin pigmentation than present-day Europeans. The changes in skin color happened over time as an adaptation to shifts in climate and diet.

The study also revealed that Ötzi’s diet consisted of a significant amount of meat, as indicated by the presence of ibex and deer meat in his stomach. This supports the notion that early European farmers consumed more meat compared to the diets of hunter-gatherers.

The genome sequenced from DNA taken from Ötzi’s pelvis provided more accurate and detailed information compared to a previous genome analysis conducted in 2012. Furthermore, it clarified Ötzi’s ancestry, ruling out a previously proposed genetic affinity between Ötzi and present-day Sardinians. Instead, the study found that Ötzi shared more similarities with early Anatolian farmers from modern-day Turkey.

Overall, this new genetic analysis of Ötzi the Iceman sheds light on his physical appearance, diet, and ancestry. It reinforces the understanding of ancient European populations and their adaptations over time.