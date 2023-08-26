India’s Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Lands on the Moon

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved a major milestone on August 23 as the Vikram lander successfully made a soft landing on the lunar surface. This success comes after a series of previous failed attempts by various countries to land spacecraft on the moon. The Indian space agency released a three-minute video showing the descent, hovering, and final touchdown of the Vikram lander.

The Vikram lander, along with the Pragyan rover, is expected to operate for two weeks, exploring the lunar surface from sunrise to sunset. The rover, equipped with six wheels and measuring about three feet in length, rolled down a ramp onto the lunar surface. Additionally, the Vikram lander lowered a ramp and the Pragyan rover raised its solar panel to initiate operations.

Images captured shortly after the landing showcased the shadow cast by Vikram’s legs and the relatively flat terrain of the landing site. Composite images taken by the lander during its descent also provided valuable data for scientists.

Prior to the successful landing, Chandrayaan-3 entered lunar orbit on August 5, following a fuel-saving route from Earth. The spacecraft had separated from the launch vehicle in Earth’s orbit on July 14 after launching from Sriharikota, a launch site off India’s East Coast.

The significance of Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing lies not only in India’s achievement but also in the advancements it represents for space exploration as a whole. With this successful mission, India joins the ranks of countries capable of safely reaching and landing on the moon.

Sources:

– The New York Times