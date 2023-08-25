The Moon Illusion: Why the Moon Looks Larger Near the Horizon

Have you ever noticed that the Moon appears larger when it is hovering just over the horizon? This phenomenon, known as the Moon Illusion, has a surprising explanation. It is not because the Moon is actually closer to us when it is near the horizon, but rather a trick of our minds.

When the Moon is low on the horizon, our brain compares its size to the objects on the ground, which appear smaller and blurrier the closer they are to the horizon. This contrast confuses the brain, causing it to interpret the Moon as much larger than it truly is.

Our brain knows from experience that objects close to us tend to appear larger and in focus, while distant objects appear tiny and blurry. It also knows that for a distant object to appear in focus, it must be enormous. So, to compensate for the size difference between the Moon and the objects on the horizon, our brain interprets the Moon as larger than it actually is.

However, when the Moon is high in the sky, without other objects to compare it to, our brain is free to perceive its actual size. If you were to cover the Moon with your thumb or finger when it is near the horizon and then do the same when it is high in the sky, you would find that it appears to be the same size.

Technology can also help us understand the Moon Illusion. When you take a picture of the Moon on your cell phone, you may notice that it appears smaller on the screen compared to how it looks in the sky. This is because our brain still makes the same judgments of distance, blurriness, and size when looking at a picture or video.

Overall, the Moon Illusion is a fascinating trick of our minds that makes the Moon appear larger near the horizon. By understanding this phenomenon, we can appreciate the beauty of the Moon and its apparent size, regardless of its position in the sky.

