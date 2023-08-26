The Moon Illusion: Why the Full Moon Appears Bigger Near the Horizon

Have you ever looked up at the night sky and noticed that the Full Moon appears much larger when it’s near the horizon? This phenomenon, known as the Moon illusion, has fascinated astronomers and puzzled humans for centuries.

The Moon illusion occurs because our brain compares the size of the Moon to the objects on the ground, which appear smaller and blurrier as they get closer to the horizon. This contrast confuses the brain, leading it to interpret the Full Moon as much larger than it actually is. While the Moon is indeed much larger than objects on the horizon, measuring 3,474 km across, this illusion makes it appear enormous to us.

If you want to experience the true size of the Moon, look up into the sky closer to the middle of the night when it is high above our heads. At this time, the Moon is the sole focus of our vision, and without other objects in the field of view to create comparisons, our brain sees it in its actual size.

However, there are a few tricks to cancel out the Moon illusion. One simple method does not require any technology; just go outside after sunset and observe the Moon near the horizon. As you move away from the horizon and look at the Moon again, you will notice that it gradually appears smaller. This is because your brain is recalibrating its perception based on the new visual information.

The Moon illusion has captivated humans throughout history, but scientists are still trying to fully understand its mechanisms. By studying this phenomenon, we gain insights into the complexity of human perception and the fascinating ways our brains interpret the world around us.

Sources:

– Image Credit: Siv Heang Tav/UGC

– Image Credit: Darlene MacLeod/Smith

Definitions:

– Moon illusion: A phenomenon where the Full Moon appears larger when it is near the horizon, compared to when it is higher in the sky.

– Perception: The process by which we interpret and make sense of the sensory information from our environment.

– Calibration: The adjustment or recalibration of our senses based on new information or stimuli received.