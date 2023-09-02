The Lagrange Points: Exploring the Gravitational Equilibrium in Space

The Lagrange points, named after the mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange, are points in space where the gravitational forces between two orbiting celestial bodies create a unique equilibrium. Objects or satellites placed at these points are able to maintain a stable position, unaffected by the gravitational pull of both bodies.

One of these Lagrange points, known as L1, will be the destination of India’s Aditya-L1 mission. Positioned about 14.85 million kilometers from the Sun and 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, Aditya-L1 will constantly remain in the region where the gravity of the Sun starts to overpower that of the Earth.

During its 109-day journey, Aditya-L1 will perform several orbit changes to achieve the desired trajectory. Once it reaches L1, it will enter an orbit around this point, allowing it to orbit around all sides of the L1 point.

The Lagrange points offer a unique advantage for space missions as objects placed in these regions can remain in position for extended periods of time, minimizing the need for fuel consumption. Aditya-L1 will utilize this stability to conduct its observations and research on the Sun.

The journey of Aditya-L1 will begin in a low Earth orbit (LEO) and undergo five orbit maneuvers around Earth before heading towards the sphere of influence (SOI) outside Earth’s gravitational field. The mission will then enter a cruise phase, which will be followed by placing the spacecraft in a Halo orbit around the L1 point. This mission is considered challenging due to the need to travel to two large orbits.

The Aditya-L1 mission is India’s first space-based observatory and will study the Sun from a distance where it can withstand the intense heat without being damaged. It will be positioned just above the Sun’s photosphere, where the temperature reaches approximately 5,500 degrees Celsius. The spacecraft is designed to withstand temperatures of around 1.5 million degrees Celsius at its core.

Overall, the Lagrange points provide crucial opportunities for space exploration, allowing spacecraft to bypass the gravitational pulls of celestial bodies and conduct scientific observations in unique regions of space.

Sources:

– ISRO (https://www.isro.gov.in)