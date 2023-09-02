India’s First Sun Mission: Aditya-L1 to Study the Prospects of the Sun

India is set to launch its maiden Sun mission, named Aditya-L1, which aims to study the prospects of the sun. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system. This mission, launched by the PSLV-C57, is estimated to cost around Rs 400 crore.

Placing the satellite in a halo orbit around L1 of the Sun-Earth system, about 1.5 million km from the Earth, will enable continuous viewing of the Sun without any eclipses or obstructions. This will provide a greater advantage of observing solar activities and their effect on space weather in real time, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Aditya-L1 will be India’s first space-based mission to study the Sun. Only two other space agencies, NASA and ESA, have had their spacecraft reach L1 or the Lagrange point. Currently, India studies the Sun using ground-based telescopes, but they can only observe the visible surface of the Sun and not its atmosphere.

The spacecraft carries seven payloads, including detectors for electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field study. Four of these payloads will directly view the Sun from the L1 vantage point. The mission aims to understand the physics of the solar corona, its heating mechanism, coupling and dynamics of the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution, and origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and flares.

Aditya-L1 will also investigate the unresolved questions in solar physics and heliophysics, such as the extreme temperature difference between the Sun’s upper and lower atmosphere. The nominal mission life is five years.

With this mission, India joins the select group of nations that have launched space missions to study the Sun, including the United States and the European Union. Aditya-L1 represents a significant milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors and will contribute to our understanding of the Sun and its impact on Earth.

