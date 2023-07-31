Sending Humans into Space and Dealing with Death: Challenges and Considerations

Sending human beings into space is a challenging and dangerous task, with a history that includes tragic incidents resulting in loss of life. In total, there have been 20 deaths in the course of human space exploration, including the NASA space shuttle disasters, the Soyuz 11 mission, and the Apollo 1 launch pad fire. However, as NASA plans to send humans to the Moon and Mars in the near future, and commercial spaceflight evolves, the possibility of fatalities in space becomes a more pressing concern.

If a death were to occur on a low-Earth-orbit mission, such as on the International Space Station, arrangements could be made for the body to be returned to Earth within a few hours or a matter of days if it happened on the Moon. NASA has already established protocols to ensure the safe return of the remaining crew in such events.

However, in the case of a fatality during a journey to Mars, turning back would not be feasible. As a result, the body would likely be preserved on board the spacecraft and returned to Earth together with the crew at the end of the mission, which could be years later.

The consequences of stepping outside into space without a spacesuit would be dire. Instant death would be caused by the loss of pressure and exposure to the vacuum, leading to an inability to breathe due to lack of oxygen and body fluids boiling.

Regarding burial on other planets, cremation would be energy-consuming, and traditional burial could potentially contaminate the environment. Instead, the body would likely be preserved in a specialized body bag until it can be returned to Earth.

Addressing death in space involves not only handling the remains but also providing support for the crew and grieving families. As humanity explores and potentially colonizes other worlds, careful planning and protocols for dealing with death in these extreme environments would be vital.