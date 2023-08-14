Macle twin diamond discovered in Arctic Canada

A recent study led by the University of Southampton has revealed that the breakup of tectonic plates is the key process behind the generation and eruption of diamond-rich magmas from deep within the Earth. This understanding has the potential to revolutionize the diamond exploration industry by guiding future efforts to the most promising locations for diamond discoveries.

Diamonds, which form under high pressures at great depths, are millions or even billions of years old. They are commonly found in a volcanic rock called kimberlite, primarily in South Africa. However, until now, the process by which diamonds made their way to the Earth’s surface has remained a mystery.

The research involved examining the effects of global tectonic forces on volcanic eruptions over the past billion years. The study found that most kimberlite volcanoes erupted 20 to 30 million years after the breakup of Earth’s continents. This cyclical pattern of diamond eruptions corresponds to the rhythm of supercontinents forming and breaking apart over time.

The team used statistical analysis and machine learning to investigate the link between continental breakup and kimberlite volcanism. They discovered that the Earth’s mantle, the convecting layer between the crust and core, is disrupted by the stretching of the crust during rifting. This disruption triggers a chain of flow patterns beneath the continent, leading to the formation of kimberlite magma.

The findings of this study have significant implications for the diamond industry. By understanding the geological processes that drive diamond eruptions, scientists can identify possible locations and timings of past volcanic eruptions related to this process. This knowledge could guide future exploration efforts and lead to the discovery of new diamond deposits.

Furthermore, the research sheds light on how processes deep within the Earth can impact surface environments and climate. The breakup of tectonic plates not only reorganizes the mantle but also has the potential to profoundly affect Earth’s surface environment. Overall, this study highlights the importance of understanding geologic processes in unlocking the secrets of diamond formation and Earth’s history.