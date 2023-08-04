Supermoons: When the Moon Shines Brighter and Larger

Telescopes can reveal stars and objects that are light years away, but the moon is visible to us without any aid. According to NASA, the Earth is four times wider than the moon, making it roughly the same width as the United States or Europe.

A supermoon is a phenomenon where the full moon appears brighter and larger than usual. This occurrence can also affect tide heights in the ocean. The distance between the Earth and the moon plays a significant role in the occurrence of a supermoon. As the moon orbits the Earth, it follows an elliptical or oval path, causing the distance between the two to vary.

Perigee is the point at which the moon is closest to the Earth, approximately 226,000 miles away. A supermoon happens when the moon is within ninety percent of perigee and aligns with a full moon. Usually, supermoons are observed three or four times a year.

Supermoons appear around fourteen percent bigger and thirty percent brighter compared to micromoons. A micromoon is a full moon at its farthest point from the Earth, as explained by NASA.

The next supermoon is expected to occur on August 30, which is quite unusual as it is rare to have two supermoons in one month. According to NASA, the next time this dual occurrence will happen is in January 2037. It’s important to note that the upcoming supermoon on August 30 will also be known as a blue moon, even though the appearance of the moon remains grey or silver in color.