Why Do Some Stars in the Sky Look Red?

When you look up at the night sky, you may notice that some stars appear to twinkle blue or red. The red-hued specks you see are known as red dwarf stars or M-dwarfs. These stars can be found in various constellations, including Taurus, Sagittarius, Orion, and Canis Major.

Here is a list of the brightest red stars that can be observed with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope:

Arcturus

VY CMa

Mu Cephei

RW Cephei

VV Cephei A

Gacrux

WOH G64

Rasalgethi

Betelgeuse

S Persei

VX Sagittarii

Antares

UY Scuti

119 Tauri

Aldebaran

One of the most notable red stars is Antares, which is often mistaken for Mars due to its color.

The reason stars appear different colors is because of their temperatures. Red stars are cooler than blue stars, and as a result, they emit longer wavelengths of light. The wavelength of light emitted by a star depends on its temperature. Cooler stars emit longer wavelengths, which appear red or reddish-brown. On the other hand, hotter stars emit shorter wavelengths, which appear blue or blue-white.

Red dwarf stars are actually quite common in the universe. In fact, they are considered to be the most common type of star. In our Milky Way galaxy alone, red dwarf stars make up more than 75% of the 200 billion stars, according to NASA. It is believed that red stars can live for trillions of years, which means that some red dwarfs have been around for almost the entire age of the universe.

With their distinctive red hue, red dwarf stars add beauty and diversity to the night sky.

