Why Do Some Stars in the Sky Appear Red?

When looking up at the night sky, you may notice that some stars twinkle with a red hue. These stars are known as red dwarf stars, or M-dwarfs. Here is a list of some of the brightest red stars that can be seen with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope: Arcturus, VY CMa, Mu Cephei, RW Cephei, VV Cephei A, Gacrux, WOH G64, Rasalgethi, Betelgeuse, S Persei, VX Sagittarii, Antares, UY Scuti, 119 Tauri, and Aldebaran.

The reason stars appear different colors, such as red or blue, is due to their temperatures. Red stars are cooler than blue stars, and as a result, they emit longer wavelengths of light. The cooler a star is, the redder it will appear. On the other hand, the hottest stars emit shorter wavelengths of light, giving them a bluish-white color.

Red dwarf stars are actually quite common. In fact, they are the most common type of star in the universe. In our own galaxy, the Milky Way, red dwarfs make up more than 75% of the 200 billion stars, according to NASA. These stars are born in large numbers and can live for trillions of years, making some of them as old as the universe itself.

So, the next time you gaze up at the night sky and see those twinkling red specks, you’ll know that you’re witnessing the most common type of stars in the universe – the red dwarf stars.

