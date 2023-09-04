Lights in the Pennsylvania Sky: Not Aliens, But Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellites

People across Pennsylvania have been witnessing a series of lights in the sky, leaving many with a sense of wonder. However, contrary to popular belief, these lights are not UFOs but rather a byproduct of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite constellation.

Launched in May 2019, Starlink is currently the largest satellite constellation in existence. Positioned in a low Earth orbit, about 342 miles above the planet, these satellites are designed to provide broadband internet services capable of streaming, online gaming, and video calls.

The recent sighting over Pennsylvania is a result of the deployment of 22 additional Starlink satellites on September 1st, bringing the total number of satellites launched to over 5,000. There are currently more than 4,500 operational Starlink satellites in orbit, with a lifespan of approximately five years.

While spotting the Starlink satellites can be challenging due to their ever-changing orbit, it is still possible to observe them. FindStarlink.com provides the option to input your location and find specific dates and times when the satellites will appear overhead, typically before bedtime or in the early hours of the morning.

Concerns have been raised about the impact of satellite constellations like Starlink on astronomical observances, such as the Hubble telescope and near-Earth asteroid spotting. However, ongoing discussions are being held to address and mitigate any potential conflicts between satellite operations and scientific studies.

So, the next time you see those mesmerizing lights in the Pennsylvania sky, rest assured that it’s not aliens paying a visit. It’s Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites, connecting the world in ways we’ve never seen before.

