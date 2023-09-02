Whaling’s Impact on Humpback Whale Populations May Be Less Severe Than Previously Thought

A recent study has revealed that the impact of whaling on humpback whale populations may not have been as devastating as previously believed. It has long been estimated that there are around 12,000 humpback whales in the North Atlantic today, compared to over 150,000 three centuries ago. However, the new study suggests that the pre-whaling population was actually much smaller – only slightly more than 20,000.

The study, published in the journal Science, used genetic analysis of living whales to determine the mutation rate of humpbacks and traced this back to estimate the historical population. Previous estimates were based on calculations of how quickly whale genes mutate, but this research used DNA from skin samples gathered over a period of 30 years and analyzed 212 family groups. The findings show that the mutation rate of humpback whales is around 30 times between generations, similar to that of humans and apes. This challenges the previous belief that the mutation rate was much slower.

Lead author Per Palsbøll, a professor at the University of Groningen, noted that the new mutation rates indicate that there were approximately 20,000 humpback whales in the North Atlantic prior to commercial whaling, rather than the previous estimate of 150,000. The study also opens up the possibility of estimating mutation rates in other wild animals.

Humpback whales are part of the baleen class of marine mammals and are among the largest creatures on Earth. They feed on krill and undertake yearly migrations of thousands of miles to breed. After being hunted to the brink of extinction, humpback whale populations recovered following an international ban on whaling. Today, only a few locations, such as Greenland, permit limited humpback hunting.

The study also addresses a long-standing mystery: why humpback whales have a low incidence of cancer. Generally, larger animals are more likely to develop cancer due to the increased number of cells. However, humpback whales defy this trend. The study challenges the hypothesis that their low mutation rate is responsible for the low cancer prevalence, indicating that another explanation must be found. Researchers suggest that the p53 gene, known for its anti-cancer properties, may play a role, but more research is needed.

Overall, this study provides new insights into humpback whale populations and raises interesting questions about their genetic makeup and vulnerability to cancer. Additional research will be necessary to fully understand these remarkable creatures and their unique biology.

