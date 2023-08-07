Western Microchips Continue to Strengthen Russia’s Military Capabilities

New analysis has unveiled that Russia is still obtaining Western microchips used in smartphones and laptops, thereby enhancing its military capabilities. Moscow has been acquiring these advanced technologies through intermediary countries, particularly China, based on trade data and analyzed manifests.

According to the findings, in 2022, Russia imported $2.5 billion worth of semiconductor technologies, a notable increase from the $1.8 billion imported in the previous year. Semiconductors and microchips are crucial components utilized in various military equipment such as drones, radios, missiles, and armored vehicles.

The study conducted by the KSE Institute observed that more than 1,000 foreign components, largely Western semiconductor technologies, were identified from 58 pieces of Russian military equipment recovered from Ukraine’s battlefield. These components are subject to export controls, but convoluted trade routes through countries like China, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates enable their entry into Russia, augmenting its pre-existing stockpiles.

Although not all advanced technologies are subjected to Western sanctions, many originate from Western countries with extensive trade bans against Russia. The research also discovered that more than two-thirds of the foreign components identified in Russian military equipment originated from US-based companies, with others coming from Japan and Germany.

The extensive applications of microelectronics and the complexity of the global supply chain make it challenging to monitor and enforce restrictions. Sanctions against Russia primarily apply to Ukraine’s Western allies, allowing numerous countries to continue trading with Russia.

China emerges as the largest exporter of microchips and other technologies to Russia, accounting for over 87% of Russian semiconductor imports in the fourth quarter of 2022. These goods are often manufactured outside of China but shipped to Russia through intermediaries based in China and Hong Kong.

Furthermore, Russia has augmented its imports from intermediary countries in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Remarkably, exports to Russia from Georgia, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan recorded significant growth in 2022, with vehicles, aircraft, and vessels being notable contributors.

Ultimately, the analysis exposes Russia’s audacious evasion and circumvention of sanctions, enabling the acquisition of critical Western technologies to further bolster its military capabilities.