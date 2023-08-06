The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia Expands Services to Address Opioid Crisis

The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, formerly the state’s only abortion provider, is seeking to open a syringe service program to address the high rate of opioid overdoses in the state. The proposal is currently under consideration by the Charleston City Council.

Syringe service programs provide clean needles to individuals who inject drugs, reducing the spread of infection and offering referrals to counseling and substance use disorder treatment. The Women’s Health Center already offers wound care, substance use disorder treatment referrals, and opioid overdose reversal drug training in addition to its abortion services.

While recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, syringe service programs still have their critics who argue they enable drug use. Currently, West Virginia Health Right offers a limited syringe service program that primarily serves underinsured populations. The Women’s Health Center aims to expand access to these services, particularly on the west side of Charleston, which has historically experienced high numbers of emergency overdose calls.

However, there have been opposing views from community members who believe that one program is enough and that the Women’s Health Center is not the appropriate location for a syringe service program. They argue that resources should instead be focused on assisting families rather than drug users.

In response to these concerns, the Women’s Health Center plans to operate within the restrictions outlined in state and city codes and aims to make the program more accessible by accepting alternative forms of identification for participants without state-issued IDs.

Despite facing controversy and opposition, the Women’s Health Center remains committed to providing comprehensive care and harm reduction services to marginalized communities in West Virginia. The expansion of services to address the opioid crisis underscores their dedication to improving the health and well-being of the community.