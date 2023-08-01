CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Mali and Burkina Faso Warn Against Military Intervention in Niger

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 1, 2023
Two West African nations, Mali and Burkina Faso, have declared that any military intervention in Niger would be seen as a declaration of war against them. This comes as the military junta in Niger attempts to consolidate power following a coup last week.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has imposed travel and economic sanctions on Niger in response to the coup. They have also threatened to use force if the coup leaders do not reinstate the previous government within one week. The government led by President Mohamed Bazoum was seen as a key partner in the fight against extremist groups in the region.

Guinea, another country under military rule, has expressed support for the Nigerien junta and criticized the ECOWAS sanctions.

Niger heavily relies on foreign aid, and the sanctions could worsen the already dire situation for its more than 25 million people.

Both Mali and Burkina Faso have experienced military coups in recent years, with soldiers seizing power, claiming they could better combat the increasing jihadi violence in the region. ECOWAS has previously sanctioned both countries but has never threatened military intervention.

It is important to note that military intervention could potentially spark violence between coup supporters and those against it, leading to catastrophic consequences for civilians.

The United States and France have been providing support to Niger in terms of troops and financial aid to combat extremism. However, they have indicated that their support may be reconsidered depending on the outcome of the coup.

