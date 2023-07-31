West African Leaders to Hold Crisis Summit Following Coup in Niger

West African leaders are planning to convene a crisis summit to address the recent coup that took place in Niger. The coup was accompanied by protesters attempting to storm the French embassy, in response to the junta’s announcement of an imminent military intervention.

Niger’s elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, has been held captive by the military faction since Wednesday. General Abdourahamane Tiani, head of the presidential guard, has declared himself the new leader.

The coup has resulted in the suspension of security cooperation and financial aid from France and the European Union to Niger. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an extraordinary summit to discuss the crisis. ECOWAS possesses the authority to impose sanctions on Niger, one of its member states and one of the world’s poorest nations.

The junta claims that the purpose of the summit is to gain approval for a plan of aggression against Niger, which may include the possibility of a military intervention. Supporters of the junta gathered in large numbers outside the national parliament to show their support and even attempted to storm the French embassy. Consequently, tear gas was used to disperse the protesters.

France has vehemently condemned the attack on its embassy and issued a warning of retaliation if its citizens or interests are targeted.

The crisis summit, led by West African leaders, aims to address the ongoing crisis in Niger and find a suitable resolution to the political turmoil. Additional measures may be implemented, including potential sanctions, to restore stability and ensure the well-being of the people of Niger.