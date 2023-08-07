WeLion Develops Semi-Solid State Battery Surpassing Tesla’s Innovation

Chinese battery manufacturer, WeLion, has recently developed a semi-solid state battery that boasts an impressive energy density of 360Wh per kilogram, surpassing the estimated 300Wh per kilogram of Tesla’s 4680 battery. This breakthrough has drawn the attention of major automakers, including Volkswagen, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Geely, and Xiaomi.

Analysts have lauded WeLion’s achievement, emphasizing that while other companies have introduced commercialized semi-solid state batteries, WeLion’s battery possesses the highest energy density among currently available electric vehicle (EV) battery cells. This is a significant advantage as it allows WeLion’s battery to store more energy in the same volume compared to other batteries.

Recognizing the escalating demand for their battery technology, WeLion intends to construct four additional battery production facilities in China. This planned expansion will amplify their annual capacity from 6GWh to 30GWh by 2025. Beyond electric vehicles, WeLion’s batteries also have the potential for application in energy storage systems and drones.

The success of WeLion’s semi-solid state battery technology showcases the potential for more advanced and efficient batteries within the EV industry. With the support of major automakers, WeLion is strongly positioned to make a substantial impact in the market and contribute to the global transition towards electrification.