Beijing WeLion Plans to Go Public by 2025, Aims to Increase Revenue 20-fold

Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology, a leading supplier of high energy density semi-solid-state battery cells to Nio, has revealed its plans to go public by 2025. The founder of the company, Li Hong, has set an ambitious goal of growing its revenue to RMB 10 billion ($1.4 billion) by the same year.

WeLion recently completed a successful funding round which valued the company at 15.7 billion yuan. Its solid-state battery technology has attracted the attention of notable automakers such as Volkswagen, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Geely Automobile Holdings, and Xiaomi. These batteries, in addition to being used in electric vehicles, can also be applied in energy storage systems and drones.

Despite facing tough competition from lithium-ion battery giant CATL, Li Hong acknowledges that WeLion’s market share may remain less than 1 percent by 2025. However, the company remains focused on expanding its battery production capacity. It plans to construct four additional facilities in China to increase its annual capacity from 6 GWh to an impressive 30 GWh by 2025.

Nio, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, relies on WeLion as its supplier of semi-solid-state batteries. Both companies are collaborating to develop a hybrid solid-liquid electrolyte battery with a remarkable 1,000-kilometer range on a single charge. This innovation is based on the Nio ET7 model.

Headquartered in Beijing, WeLion has production bases in Fangshan, Beijing; Liyang, Jiangsu province; Huzhou, Zhejiang province; and Zibo, Shandong province. The Huzhou base serves as WeLion’s production facility for automotive power batteries.

WeLion’s recent funding and increased attention from venture capital and private equity firms have contributed significantly to the company’s growth in the battery industry. With its impressive technology and expansion plans, WeLion is poised to establish itself as a prominent player in the market.