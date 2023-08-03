Netflix Offers Lucrative Salaries for AI Roles

Netflix is actively seeking to hire professionals in AI-related positions, even as strikes by actors and writers continue. The streaming giant is offering impressive salary ranges for these roles, with product managers focused on machine learning being offered between $300,000 and $900,000 annually. Additionally, Netflix is looking for a generative AI technical director for their gaming studio, with a potential salary of up to $650,000. These job postings indicate that AI will play a significant role in Netflix’s future operations.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT App Now Available on Android

OpenAI has extended access to its ChatGPT app, which utilizes the powerful GPT-4 model, to Android users. This development comes as many technology companies are deploying AI tools for mobile applications. The launch raises questions about the future direction of AI chatbots and their potential impact on user experiences and interactions.

Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0

Stability AI has introduced its advanced text-to-image model, Stable Diffusion XL (SDXL) 1.0, which will be featured on Amazon Bedrock. This model includes a beta feature that allows specialized image generation using only a minimum of five images. The release showcases the partnership between Stability AI and Amazon, demonstrating their dedication to advancing AI applications and technologies.

Meta Introduces AI Persona Chatbots and AudioCraft

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, plans to launch AI-powered chatbots with distinct personalities to enhance user engagement across its social media platforms. These chatbots will emulate various characters, such as historical figures or casual travelers, offering users recommendations and advice. Additionally, Meta has unveiled AudioCraft, a suite of generative AI models to create high-quality, realistic audio and music based on text inputs. This suite includes MusicGen, AudioGen, and an improved EnCodec, and is expected to have a significant impact on future technologies.

