Jets from feeding supermassive black holes may “wobble” due to second black hole, study finds

A new study suggests that the curved and brightened jets from supermassive black holes at the hearts of active galaxies, known as blazars, may be caused by a “wobble” resulting from a second orbiting black hole. These findings could aid astronomers in the search for supermassive black hole binaries, a difficult task due to their rarity.

Active galactic nuclei (AGNs) powered by feeding supermassive black holes emit jets that can outshine even the stars in their host galaxies. These jets are often curved and can flare, becoming brighter for brief periods. It has been theorized that these phenomena are caused by the movement of large amounts of material from the accretion disk surrounding the black hole. However, this study suggests that a second black hole in the blazar galaxy could be responsible for the wobbling of the jets and the resulting brightening.

The team of researchers applied their model to 12 bright AGNs and found that jet curvature and AGN brightening could indeed be attributed to a second black hole causing the jet to wobble. The study also detected signs of precession in radio light emitted from the jets, further supporting their model.

While factors such as shock waves or magnetic fields could still play a role in the curved jets, the team argues that without the wobble caused by the second black hole, the jets wouldn’t exhibit the observed curvatures and brightness.

The researchers believe that their work could provide a valuable method for astronomers to identify supermassive black hole binaries in the universe. Direct detection of these binaries is currently limited by resolution, but the study’s findings may offer a promising signature of their existence.

Source: The Astrophysical Journal