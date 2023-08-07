Weekly Roundup: Recent Developments in the Space Industry

The first week of August 2023 brought significant advancements in the space industry. From SpaceX’s Starship program to Rocket Lab’s challenges with their Electron launch, here are the top stories you might have missed.

Falcon Heavy’s successful launch: The powerful triple core rocket successfully deployed a 9,200-kg communications satellite to geostationary transfer orbit. The two side boosters returned and landed safely at LZ 1 & 2, which will be utilized in a future Falcon Heavy mission.

Antares’ final launch: Antares had its last successful launch from Launch Pad 0 at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on August 2nd. It delivered the S.S. Laurel Clark Cygnus resupply spacecraft to the International Space Station, where it was berthed on August 4th.

Rocket Lab’s launch aborts: Rocket Lab faced challenges during their “We Love the Nightlife” mission. The first attempt was aborted due to low igniter pressure on a Rutherford engine, while the second attempt was halted just over 20 minutes before launch due to “out of family sensor data.” The Electron rocket will now undergo inspection.

Falcon 9’s Intelsat satellite launch: Falcon 9 Booster 1077 successfully launched the Intelsat Galaxy-37/Horizons-4 satellite into Geostationary Transfer orbit. This marked SpaceX’s 52nd launch of the year, combining both Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy missions.

Axiom’s ISS visit: NASA awarded Axiom a crewed mission to the International Space Station. The upcoming Axiom 4 mission is scheduled to launch no earlier than August 2024 from Launch Complex 39A atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

Crew 7 launch delay: The launch of Crew 7, a NASA/SpaceX mission, has been postponed to August 25th. This delay allows teams more time to transition from the Falcon Heavy launch configuration at LC-39A to Falcon 9 with a Dragon capsule.

SpaceX Booster 9’s static fire test: SpaceX conducted a static fire test on Booster 9. Out of the 33 Raptor engines ignited, four experienced early shutdowns during the 2.74-second test. Despite the shutdowns, the overall test appeared to be successful.

Looking ahead, the upcoming week promises to be busy in the space industry, with a Starlink launch scheduled for later tonight.