Score Big Savings on PC Games this Weekend

Looking for some amazing deals on PC games? Look no further! We’ve scoured the internet to bring you the best gaming deals this weekend. Whether you’re into strategy games, adventure, or board games, we’ve got something for everyone. So sit back, relax, and get ready to save big on your favorite titles.

Get the Latest Humble Choice Bundle

The new Humble Choice bundle for January 2024 is here and it’s packed with exciting games. The highlight of this month’s selection is Midnight Suns from Firaxis Games, a thrilling strategy game featuring Marvel superheroes. You’ll also get Two Point Campus, a hilarious university building and management game. But the fun doesn’t stop there, as the bundle includes a variety of other great games like Aragami 2, Roguebook, and Twin Mirror. With no tier system, you can grab all the games for just $11.99. Don’t miss out, as the next wave of games will be announced on February 6.

Enjoy Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for Free

The Epic Games Store’s daily freebies may have come to an end, but they’re still offering some great deals. For a limited time, you can get Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for free. Embark on an epic adventure as Star-Lord and lead your team of heroes to save the galaxy. With its humorous storyline and 80s soundtrack, this award-winning game is a must-play. But hurry, the giveaway ends on January 11. And don’t worry, there are more free games coming your way in 2024, starting with Sail Forth.

Explore the Humble Store’s Board Games Collection

If you’re a fan of board games, the Humble Store has you covered. They’re currently offering a digital board games collection featuring popular titles like Splendor, Love Letter, and Carcasonne. With multiple tiers, you can choose the level that suits your budget. The third tier even includes games like Terraforming Mars and Innchanted. And if you’re looking for more entertainment, check out the Heroes of Film and Television Bundle, which includes 17 family-friendly games from beloved franchises.

Don’t Miss These Big Deals

In addition to the bundles, we’ve handpicked some big deals that you don’t want to miss. The Epic Games Store is still running its holiday event, offering a 33% unlimited-use coupon. And over at the GOG store, their winter sale encore is in full swing, with exciting DRM-free specials.

So take advantage of these incredible discounts and start saving on your favorite PC games. And remember, there are always more deals to be found, so keep your eyes open and have a fantastic weekend of gaming!

FAQs

Where can I find the Humble Choice bundle?

You can find the Humble Choice bundle on the Humble Bundle website. Just visit their homepage and you’ll find all the information you need to grab the latest bundle.

How long is the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy giveaway?

The Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy giveaway on the Epic Games Store ends on January 11. Make sure to claim your free copy before it’s too late.

Are there any regional restrictions on the deals?

Availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on your region. Be sure to check the details on the respective stores’ websites for accurate information.

Can I get these deals on consoles?

The deals mentioned in this article are specifically for PC games. However, some games may also be available on consoles. Check the respective platforms’ stores for more information.