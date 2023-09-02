Weekend Discussion: Memorable Moments, Season Finales, and Speed Racer’s Influence

In this week’s Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion, we have a roundup of interesting moments and topics to dive into. Let’s start with the gritty and memorable moments from popular TV shows.

First up, we have a clip from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Known for its outrageous and hilarious scenes, this past season delivered one of the more memorable moments. Although the video embed is not available, fans can check out the source article for a link to the clip.

Next, we move on to the season finale of My Adventures With Superman. For fans of the show, this clip features a reveal of the worst kept secret. The source article provides an embedded video for viewers to enjoy.

In the gaming world, popular YouTuber Dunkey takes a look at Armored Core 6. Known for his humorous and insightful game reviews, Dunkey provides his take on the upcoming game. Check out the source article for the embedded video.

Moving on to movies, we take a look back at Speed Racer. The article discusses the influence this film has had on today’s movies, whether for better or worse. Unfortunately, the embedded video is not available in the source article.

Finally, to end on a musical note, we have Kylie Minogue with “Weekend Grooves.” Although the source article does not provide an embedded video, fans can search for this song to enhance their weekend vibes.

As always, readers are invited to join the conversation in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread or on the Official Shacknews Community Discord. Looking forward to hearing from everyone!

