CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

How to Avoid Last-Minute Wedding Disasters: A Helpful Tip for Brides

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
How to Avoid Last-Minute Wedding Disasters: A Helpful Tip for Brides

When it comes to wedding planning, most brides know that unexpected issues can arise at any time. However, Courtney Bradley, a self-proclaimed ‘bridal bff,’ has shared a valuable tip to help avoid last-minute wedding disasters. Bradley took to TikTok to advise brides on the best way to prevent ‘putting out fires’ moments before saying “I do.”

According to Bradley, the key lies in how you handle the arrival of packages leading up to your big day. Opening packages as they arrive can save you from potential last-minute headaches. By staying on top of incoming shipments, brides can quickly address any problems or missing items before it’s too late.

Instead of storing all your packages unopened until the last minute, Bradley suggests tackling each delivery as soon as it arrives. This way, if there are any issues with the contents, such as a wrong item or a missing accessory, you have ample time to contact the seller and resolve the problem.

By implementing this simple strategy, brides can ensure that everything they have ordered is correct and accounted for well ahead of their wedding day. This not only helps reduce stress but also provides peace of mind, knowing that all the necessary items are in place.

So, next time you’re knee-deep in wedding planning, don’t underestimate the importance of opening packages as they come. It may seem like a small task, but it can make a significant difference in preventing any potential last-minute wedding disasters.

Sources:
– Courtney Bradley’s TikTok video
– Nova M Bajamonti, Dailymail.Com.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

The Role of DNA Methylation in Skin Aging and the Cosmetics Industry’s Response

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Itel S23+: A New Smartphone With Curved Display and Powerful Specifications

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

New Malware ‘MetaStealer’ Targets Intel-based macOS Business Users

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

The Launch of Starfield and New Xbox Series S Boost Microsoft Console Sales

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Panerai Introduces Blockchain-Powered Digital Passport for Watches

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Role of DNA Methylation in Skin Aging and the Cosmetics Industry’s Response

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Itel S23+: A New Smartphone With Curved Display and Powerful Specifications

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments