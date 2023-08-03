Weather Update for Central Florida

Tomorrow, expect plenty of sunshine in Central Florida. There is a possibility of hit-and-miss storms developing by early to mid-afternoon. The high temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and the lows will be in the middle 70s. There is a 40% chance of rainfall.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, there are a couple of important stories worth noting. The mayor of Apopka has recently been censured in a contentious meeting due to criticism of his handling of the departure of the former City Attorney. Trump’s attorney is denouncing a third indictment, stating that it is an attack on free speech. Furthermore, there is potential breakthrough research in cancer treatment with a ‘vaccine’ that could shrink tumors and prevent cancer from recurring.

The Orange County School Board has implemented a new policy banning student cell phone use, including smartwatches and earbuds, effective from August 10. YouTube star MrBeast has filed a lawsuit against an Orlando dining company, claiming that the quality of food served by MrBeast Burger has negatively affected his brand. The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.25 billion, rolling over for the 30th consecutive time without a winner. In sports, Orlando City will be facing Messi for the first time in a match against Inter Miami, with the winner advancing to the Round of 16 in the Leagues Cup.

Looking beyond Central Florida, there are several notable events on Thursday, August 3. NASCAR will be announcing its latest Hall of Fame class, and it will mark the fourth anniversary of the El Paso, TX, Walmart mass shooting. There will also be a court hearing for actor Jonathan Majors on domestic violence charges, Astronaut Days 2023 at NASA Johnson Space Center, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, and the conclusion of the group stage in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In addition, SpaceX has scheduled the launch of the Intelsat G-37 satellite into orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket will be launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40, with the launch window opening at 12:15 a.m. ET.