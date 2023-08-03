The weather forecast for the next few days shows a mix of sun and clouds. On Thursday, temperatures will reach a high of 80°F, while on Friday, it will be slightly warmer with a high of 86°F. There will be no significant rainfall expected during this period.

It is important to note that weather conditions can change rapidly, so it is always a good idea to stay updated through local news channels or weather apps.

In other news, a supermoon was captured in a photo taken on August 1st. The photo shows the moon appearing larger and brighter than usual as it reached its closest point to Earth in its orbit.

During hot weather, it is important to take precautions. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, wear sunscreen to protect your skin, and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

Remember to stay safe and enjoy the pleasant weather!