NASA and SpaceX Delay Crew-6 Return Due to Weather Conditions

NASA and SpaceX have decided to postpone the departure of the Crew-6 mission from the International Space Station (ISS) due to unfavorable weather conditions near the splashdown sites off the coast of Florida. The next potential opportunity for undocking is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 3, with a splashdown on Monday, Sept. 4.

The mission teams will gather on Friday evening to assess the feasibility of the next undocking target. The Dragon spacecraft, known as Endeavour, is currently docked to the space station and remains in good health. The Crew-6 members, consisting of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, are preparing for their return trip to Earth after completing a nearly six-month science mission.

The undocking of Crew-6’s Dragon spacecraft depends on several factors, including the readiness of the spacecraft, the recovery team, weather conditions, sea states, and other related considerations. NASA will provide further updates regarding live coverage of the return activities for the Crew-6 mission.

NASA TV will cover the undocking on Sept. 3 and, if chosen, the splashdown on Sept. 4. The coverage will include the hatch closure, undocking, deorbit burn, and splashdown. The times are subject to change based on operational requirements.

