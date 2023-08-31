Samsung Rolls Out Wear OS 4 Update to Galaxy Watch 5 Series

Samsung has commenced the rollout of the Wear OS 4 update through its “One UI 5 Watch” update on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro in the United States. This update, with build number ending in BWH3, is based on Android 13.

Wear OS 4, combined with Samsung’s One UI 5, brings several new features. These include better controls for connected Galaxy Buds, a widget that displays battery levels across devices, and upgrades to Samsung Health. One notable feature is the ability to pair the smartwatch with a different phone without resetting it.

The full changelog for the Galaxy Watch 5 update includes the addition of watch faces and tiles, an easier way to access watch faces and tiles, the Battery tile for checking battery levels across devices, improvement to the Buds controller tile, quick access to timers, the option to set an album or story as a watch face, enhanced sleep coaching, automatic recording of cycling workouts, heart rate guidance during running workouts, more accurate results for track runs, the ability to create custom exercises, backup and restore functionality, more call controls, the ability to take pictures from the watch, dictating text with the Home button, Bixby reading notifications aloud, the use of multiple timers, sharing of medical info in emergencies, device care for checking battery and storage status, control gestures, the ability to organize apps in folders, and increased watch security.

Samsung also plans to release the Wear OS 4 update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. The update is expected to be available for the Pixel Watch and is likely to be the launch software for the Pixel Watch 2 this Fall.

Sources:

– https://www.xda-developers.com/samsung-galaxy-watch-5-wear-os-4/

– https://9to5google.com/2022/09/21/wear-os-4-1-galaxy-watch-5-us/