New Entertainment Venue Brings Fun to Hempfield Community

Summary: The recently opened 814 Lanes & Games in Hempfield has become a popular destination for families and friends looking for a fun-filled day of activities. Offering bowling, laser tag, arcade games, ax throwing, and sports simulators, the venue has quickly gained popularity in the community. With an attached restaurant and bar, Bites and Brews, visitors can also enjoy delicious food and drinks during their visit. The convenience of the Hempfield location has been a hit with locals, who previously had to travel to Johnstown for a similar experience. The turnout has been strong since the soft opening, and the owners are committed to improving the venue based on customer feedback.

It’s a sunny Saturday afternoon, and Davin Ruzina is celebrating his 13th birthday at the newly opened 814 Lanes & Games in Hempfield. Accompanied by his family and friends, this entertainment venue has provided the perfect setting for a day of excitement and fun. Bowling competitions and laser tag battles have become the highlight of their celebration.

Ruzina’s mother, Tricia, explains that they had been searching for a local laser tag venue, and were delighted to find 814 Lanes & Games. The welcoming atmosphere and variety of activities have made it a favorite spot for the family. Tricia emphasizes the importance of having such a venue in the community, remarking, “We needed something like this around here.”

The former Shop’n Save property on Route 136 in Hempfield underwent a remarkable transformation to become the second location of 814 Lanes & Games. The owners saw potential in the vacant building and invested $1.7 million to create an expansive entertainment space spanning over 44,000 square feet. The venue features state-of-the-art bowling lanes, an arcade, an escape room, ax throwing, laser tag, and sports simulators. Additionally, visitors can enjoy a wide range of food and drinks at the venue’s attached restaurant and bar, Bites and Brews. The VIP bowling area and meeting rooms are perfect for private events and gatherings.

Co-owner Bobby Hogue is thrilled with the overwhelming community response to the new venue. He acknowledges there are still some adjustments to be made, but assures customers that they are constantly working to enhance the experience. Another visitor, Max Voyda, celebrated his 17th birthday at 814 Lanes & Games and enjoyed trying out the various sports simulators available. His mother, Kristie, believes the venue is a great asset for the community, providing entertainment options for people of all ages.

Madelyn Carter is particularly grateful for the venue’s convenient location near her Greensburg home. She and her boyfriend had initially planned to visit the 814 Lanes & Games location in Johnstown, but were thrilled to have a similar option closer to home. Carter highlights the significance of having such a facility in the area, especially during the winter months when indoor activities are greatly appreciated.

As the new addition to Hempfield’s entertainment scene, 814 Lanes & Games is proving to be a hub of excitement for the community. Offering a diverse range of activities and a welcoming environment, it has quickly become a go-to destination for families, friends, and individuals looking for a fun-filled day. With the strong turnout and positive feedback received since its opening, 814 Lanes & Games is poised to become a cherished community gathering spot for years to come.