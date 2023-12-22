Woman Loses Money After Purchasing Walmart Gift Cards in Scam

A woman in Houston, Texas named Susan Kunz recently fell victim to a gift card scam after purchasing $1,000 worth of Walmart gift cards. Kunz had bought the gift cards as Christmas presents for those in need, planning to distribute them at her church. However, when she checked the balance on the cards, she discovered that three of them had already been drained of their value, amounting to a loss of $800.

Kunz promptly returned to the store where she made the purchase, hoping to resolve the issue and retrieve the stolen funds. She presented her receipt to the floor manager and even requested to view the surveillance footage of her transaction to prove her innocence. Despite her efforts, she was unable to obtain a refund from Walmart.

Frustrated and concerned about the potential impact on others, Kunz filed a police report and called for Walmart to temporarily remove the gift cards from their cash registers until the situation could be addressed. She emphasized the potential consequences for families in need who would receive empty cards, an experience she described as “terrible.”

Unfortunately, Kunz’s case is not an isolated incident. Similar scams have been reported at Target locations in California, where scammers tampered with gift cards and placed them on store shelves. These altered cards would redirect the loaded funds to the scammers when scanned at the checkout.

In response to these issues, Walmart has committed to returning millions of dollars to customers affected by gift card scams. The company has also implemented in-house technologies to prevent such fraud, and since 2018, has successfully returned almost $4 million to consumers.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, Walmart has established a dedicated hotline at (888) 537-5503 for reporting potential gift card scams. Additionally, victims of scams are encouraged to report the incidents to the Federal Trade Commission.