New Imaging Technique Reveals Dazzling Details in Living Cells

Researchers have developed an innovative technique that allows for direct observation of molecular behavior within living cells over an extended period of time. By replacing fluorescent molecules with ones that scatter light, scientists have been able to observe molecular activities in unprecedented detail. This breakthrough in superresolution imaging opens up opportunities to study critical biological processes such as cell division.

The process of superresolution imaging involves taking snapshots of fluorescing molecules to highlight specific areas of interest in tissue. However, the ability of these molecules to absorb and emit light deteriorates quickly, making it difficult to study processes with longer durations. To overcome this limitation, a team of researchers led by Guangjie Cui from the University of Michigan developed a system that detects light scattering off gold nanorods. Unlike fluorescing molecules, these nanorods do not lose their scattering ability with repeated light exposure.

Although the gold nanorods are larger than the target structures, the researchers were able to achieve high-resolution images by imaging multiple subsets of the rods from different angles and combining the images. This novel approach allows for continuous observation of cellular processes for up to 250 hours at a resolution of just 100 atoms.

Using this new technique called PINE nanoscopy, Cui and his team examined the process of cellular division and made groundbreaking discoveries about the behavior of actin molecules. Actin is an essential component of a cell’s cytoskeleton, providing structural support and enabling movement. The researchers observed that actin molecules expand when they are less bound to one another, searching for more connections. As they reach neighboring actin molecules, they draw them closer, increasing the network. Interestingly, the expansion of actin leads to the contraction of the cell at large, while actin contraction results in cell expansion, a paradox that warrants further investigation.

This breakthrough in imaging technology has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of molecular processes in tissues and organs. By visualizing how molecular defects develop into disease, researchers hope to gain insights that could lead to improved diagnostics and treatments. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.