The PS5 Slim: A Sleeker and More Modular Upgrade from the Original Model

Summary: The PS5 Slim, a smaller and sleeker version of the original PS5, has finally been released. It boasts a slimmed-down, modular design and comes with the popular Marvel Spider-Man 2 game. The new console is about 30% smaller and up to 24% lighter than the 2020 model, making it easier to handle and fit into tight spaces.

The PS5 Slim’s design features split-panel shells, with the top half of each panel being glossy. While this may make it slightly harder to photograph, it adds a sleek and stylish touch to the console. The front-facing ports and buttons have also been improved, with two USB-C ports replacing the mix of USB-C and USB-A ports on the original model. The eject and power buttons have been separated, making it easier to differentiate between the two.

One of the standout features of the PS5 Slim is its modularity. The outer panels can be easily popped off, and the entire disc drive can be removed without the need for any tools. This allows for easy customization, such as swapping in a new internal SSD for additional storage. The design is reminiscent of building with Legos, making it convenient for those who want to personalize their console or quickly upgrade components.

However, a question arises regarding the disc drive. While it is simple to detach from the disc-based PS5 Slim, it leaves behind a noticeable bump on the side. On the other hand, the PS5 Digital Edition, which is thinner and lacks a disc drive, allows for the option to purchase and attach a disc drive separately. Although this provides a sleeker appearance, it comes at an additional cost.

Overall, the PS5 Slim offers a slimmer and more modular design compared to the original model. With its smaller size, improved front-facing ports and buttons, and easy customization options, it provides a compelling upgrade for those who already own a PS5. Whether it’s for its aesthetic appeal or its functional benefits, the PS5 Slim is a worthy addition to any gamer’s collection.