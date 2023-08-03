The Versatile and Durable PB60 Battery

The PB60 battery is a powerful and reliable energy solution that offers a range of features and benefits. With its IP67 waterproof rating, it can withstand being submerged in up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes without any internal moisture.

One of the standout features of the PB60 battery is its buoyancy. Designed to float, 46% of its mass remains above the waterline, making it easy to retrieve if accidentally dropped in water.

Housed in a ruggedized Powerbox 60 military spec plastic case, the battery offers not only waterproof protection but also shockproof capabilities. It ensures that the battery remains safe and functional even in challenging environments.

The PB60 battery features waterproof automotive binder posts, providing secure and easy connections with devices such as trolling motors, jumper cables, or other high-power applications, while maintaining a waterproof seal.

It also includes a waterproof voltmeter for monitoring the battery power level and external USB C and USB A ports for connecting devices while keeping them dry.

The battery comes with a 300 watt continuous, 600 watt peak DC to AC inverter. It has 2 AC wall plugs, 4 USB plugs, and a smart power use display, offering versatility and convenience.

Inside the battery case, you’ll find an internal ballistic nylon bag with zippered pockets for waterproof storage of personal electronics. Additionally, there’s a removable, washable, anti-static silicone electronics tray to keep your devices clean and safe while charging.

The PB60 battery is powered by a Dakota Lithium Plus 12V 60Ah dual-purpose battery. With its 1,000 CCA engine starting power, it provides equivalent engine starting performance to a lead-acid battery.

A 12V 10A LiFePO4 charger is included with the battery to ensure proper charging. Dakota Lithium batteries require a charge of 14.4 volts, higher than AGM or lead-acid batteries.

With an impressive 11-year manufacturer defect warranty, the PB60 battery offers peace of mind and reliability.

The battery has a storage capacity of 60 Ampere hours (Ah) and a voltage of 12.8V. It can be used in series for up to 48V systems, making it suitable for various applications, including marine and automotive.

Weighing just 27 lbs (12.2 Kg), the PB60 battery is lightweight and easy to handle. Its compact size, measuring 11.6″ x 12.1″ x 12.8″ (295 x 307 x 325mm), ensures it can fit into tight spaces.

Operating in temperatures as low as -20°F (-29°C) and as high as +150°F (66°C), the PB60 battery is ideal for rugged and harsh environments. Its superior performance and longevity are further ensured by specific temperature cutoffs for charging and discharging.

With a maximum continuous discharge of 100A, the battery provides 75% more capacity than a 60Ah SLA battery. It also features DL rapid charge technology, enabling ultra-fast charging speeds of 45 minutes at 80 Amps.

Furthermore, the PB60 battery includes a built-in Battery Management System (BMS) that offers protection against various potential issues, such as high discharge, cell balancing, low voltage cutoff, high voltage cutoff, short circuit protection, and temperature protection.

Certified to meet all US and international transportation regulations, the PB60 battery ensures safe and compliant transport by air, ground, train, and marine.

Offering versatility and durability, the PB60 battery serves as both a deep cycle battery and a starter battery for gasoline engines. With its exceptional features and performance, it is an excellent choice for a range of applications.