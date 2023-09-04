Water Voles Released in South Devon to Combat Population Decline

About 200 water voles are being released into the River Gara in south Devon as part of efforts to save the species from further decline. The release is being carried out by the Habitat Group, with plans to introduce a total of 800 voles into the river over the next two years in order to establish a healthy population.

Water voles are typically found along rivers, but their numbers have decreased significantly over the past century, from eight million to approximately 132,000. This decline can be attributed to habitat loss, pollution, and the proliferation of the larger American mink, which were introduced to Britain in the 1920s for fur production.

The release site in Blackawton, near Dartmouth, has been carefully monitored to ensure that no predatory mink are in the vicinity. Mink traps have been placed in the area for the past nine months, and no mink have been found. This gives project leaders confidence that the water voles will have a higher chance of survival.

The release site also leads to Slapton Ley lake, which is considered perfect water vole territory. By introducing water voles into the area, it is expected that they will play a crucial role in ecosystem restoration. Water voles are known for their ability to eat vegetation, which allows wildflowers to flourish and attracts pollinators and other small animals.

The decline of water voles has been alarming on a national scale, but initiatives like this release in south Devon are aiming to reverse the trend. By establishing a strong and healthy population of water voles in the River Gara, it is hoped that these charismatic rodents can contribute to the overall biodiversity and conservation of the area.

