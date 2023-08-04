Water Vapor Found in Star System Similar Distance from Sun to Earth

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have made a significant discovery in a star system located 370 light-years from Earth. They have found water vapor at the same distance from the system’s star as Earth is from the Sun. This finding is a crucial milestone in understanding how rocky planets, like Earth, obtain water during their formation.

The star in question, called PDS 70, is a K7-type star located in the Centaurus constellation. It possesses two large dusty accretion disks, which are concentric rings of gas and dust that surround young stars. The space between these disks is approximately 5 billion miles, similar to the distance between Earth and Pluto.

Within this space, two forming Jupiter-like planets, PDS 70 b and PDS 70 c, have been observed. However, the most significant discovery is the presence of water vapor at a distance of 94 million miles from the star, which happens to be nearly the same distance as Earth from the Sun. This region, known as the “Goldilocks Zone,” is considered to have the highest chance of supporting liquid water and potentially hosting a terrestrial world.

This detection of water vapor is the first in the terrestrial region of a disk known to have protoplanets. It challenges previous theories about the origin of water on Earth, which suggested that it arrived through comets or collisions with planetesimals.

The discovery was made possible by the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) on the James Webb Space Telescope. Lead author Giulia Perotti of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany emphasized the significance of the measurement, stating that it was previously impossible to make such observations before the Webb telescope.

However, two mysteries remain unanswered: how the water got there and how it has persisted for so long. One possibility is that hydrogen and oxygen atoms combined to form water in situ, or dust containing frozen water migrated toward the inner disk and then separated from the dust particles.

PDS 70 is a relatively young star, around 5.4 million years old, and it is unusual for a star of its age to still possess accretion disks. Ultraviolet radiation and heat from the star would typically make the conditions unfavorable for water vapor. The team suggests that the dust in the inner accretion disk may provide enough shielding to protect the water vapor from being destroyed by the star’s radiation.

The presence of various components, particularly silicates, in the inter-disk media indicates the potential formation of a rocky planet. If a planet were to form in this region, it would have access to a ready supply of water.

The team plans to continue studying the PDS 70 system using the James Webb Space Telescope to further unravel the mysteries of this unique star system.