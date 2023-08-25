The Craziest Engine Swaps in Gran Turismo 7: Part Two

Gran Turismo 7 recently released its v1.34 update, which introduced a new feature allowing players to swap car engines through the GT Auto hub. This update removed the need for the controversial roulette ticket mechanic, much to the delight of players. Now, with enough credits, players can retrofit an array of engines into different vehicles, resulting in some truly unique combinations.

One example of these engine swaps is the ability to install a Porsche 911 engine into a Volkswagen SambaBus. Alternatively, players can opt to transplant the powerful engine from the Audi Quattro S1 Pikes Peak car into the iconic Mk1 Golf GTI. These swaps offer a new level of customization and excitement for players, as they experiment with different combinations and discover the advantages and challenges of each.

However, the fun doesn’t stop there. While these engine swaps may seem exhilarating on paper, the reality of driving them can present some difficulties. The downsides of cramming a large, heavy motor into a lightweight vehicle become apparent in terms of weight distribution. Handling and control may be negatively affected, requiring players to adapt and master their driving skills to fully enjoy these unique creations.

Despite the challenges, the GT Auto animation of a mechanic adding 200kg of metal to your car adds an extra layer of satisfaction to the experience. Watching the transformation take place is a reminder of the hard work and dedication that goes into customizing and personalizing vehicles in the game.

As players continue to explore the possibilities of engine swaps in Gran Turismo 7, it becomes clear that while swapping engines may not always result in positive changes, it certainly adds a new level of excitement and creativity to the game.

