Meteor Creates Stunning Green Flashes of Light in Turkish Sky

A stunning display of green flashes of light was witnessed by a passerby in Turkey as a meteor soared across the sky. Onur Kaçmaz, who happened to be filming, captured the mesmerizing moment at a children’s park in the evening. The vibrant spectacle illuminated the dark sky as it passed over the cities of Erzurum and Gumushane Province in eastern Turkey.

The clouds, seemingly ignited, became a canvas for the colorful show. The phenomenon was triggered by a meteoroid entering the Earth’s upper atmosphere and rapidly heating up due to the friction it encountered. This process leads to the emission of electromagnetic radiation, including visible light, resulting in the striking green flashes.

Meteors, often referred to as shooting stars, are celestial objects that enter the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up due to the intense heat generated by their high speeds. Meteoroids are the solid fragments that create meteors. These fragments originate from comets, asteroids, or other planetary bodies. When a meteoroid burns up in the atmosphere, it produces a luminous streak of light visible from the ground.

This rare spectacle captured by Onur Kaçmaz provides a glimpse into the captivating beauty of the natural world. The video serves as a reminder of the vastness and majesty of the universe, and of the daily cosmic events that often go unnoticed.

