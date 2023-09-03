SpaceX Crew-6 Mission: Astronauts to Return to Earth After Delay

A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying four astronauts will be returning to Earth on Sunday morning to conclude NASA’s Crew-6 mission. The hatches between the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, named Endeavour, and the International Space Station (ISS) are scheduled to close around 5 a.m. EDT, followed by undocking around 7:05 a.m. EDT. You can watch these milestones live on Space.com.

Initially planned for Saturday, the return was delayed by 24 hours due to weather conditions. However, after a weather briefing on Saturday, NASA and SpaceX decided to proceed with undocking and splashdown, provided the weather is favorable. If all goes according to plan, the Crew-6 astronauts will undock at 7:05 a.m. ET on Sunday and splashdown off the coast of Florida around 12:15 a.m. ET on Monday.

The four astronauts on board the Crew-6 mission include NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. They have spent a total of six months in orbit, with Endeavour docking with the ISS on March 3.

This return comes just days after the arrival of the Crew-7 mission, another SpaceX mission that reached the ISS on August 27. Crew-7 is an international mission with astronauts from four different space agencies: NASA, the European Space Agency, Roscosmos, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Make sure to tune in to Space.com to watch the live coverage of the Crew-6 mission milestones, including hatch closure, undocking, and splashdown.