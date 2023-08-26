SpaceX to Launch More Starlink Satellites, Breaking the 5,000 Mark

SpaceX is planning to launch an additional batch of its Starlink internet satellites into orbit on Saturday night. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry 22 Starlink spacecraft and is scheduled to lift off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 9:05 p.m. EDT. This launch will bring the total number of Starlink satellites launched to over 5,000. The liftoff will be streamed live on Space.com and SpaceX’s website.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket is expected to come back to Earth and land on the SpaceX drone ship after approximately 8.5 minutes. This particular booster has been used for three previous launches and landings. Meanwhile, the upper stage of the Falcon 9 will continue its flight and deploy the 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit about 65 minutes after launch.

This launch comes soon after another SpaceX mission from Florida’s Space Coast. The company aims to launch the Crew-7 mission towards the International Space Station. Originally scheduled for Friday morning, the launch was pushed back by 24 hours to allow for additional analyses.

While the current number of Starlink satellites stands at 4,983, SpaceX plans to grow this number significantly. The company has permission to deploy 12,000 satellites in low Earth orbit, with applications submitted for an additional 30,000 satellites.

Sources:

– Jonathan McDowell, astrophysicist and satellite tracker, via Space.com