SpaceX to Launch 22 Starlink Satellites into Orbit Tonight

Gabriel Botha

Sep 1, 2023
SpaceX is set to launch 22 of its Starlink internet satellites into orbit tonight. The launch is scheduled to take place from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 9:31 p.m. EDT. You can watch the live coverage of the launch on Space.com or directly via SpaceX.

If everything goes as planned, the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the SpaceX drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean approximately 8.5 minutes after liftoff. This particular booster has already been used for six previous launches and landings, and if successful, it will set a new company record.

The Falcon 9’s upper stage will continue its flight and deploy the 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) about 65 minutes after liftoff. These satellites are part of SpaceX’s ambitious plan to provide global broadband coverage.

It’s worth noting that SpaceX had another launch scheduled for this morning to deploy 13 satellites for the U.S. Space Force. However, the launch was postponed due to an undisclosed issue. The company has now rescheduled the launch for Friday at 11:26 a.m. EDT.

Stay tuned for more updates on SpaceX’s satellite launches and the development of its Starlink network.

(Source: SpaceX mission description)

Gabriel Botha

