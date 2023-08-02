NASA’s Antares Rocket Launch Tonight: How to Watch

Millions on the east coast will have the opportunity to witness NASA’s rocket launch tonight. Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket is set to be launched from the Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia at 8:31 p.m. ET, provided the weather conditions are favorable.

This launch marks Northrop Grumman’s 19th expedition and its mission is to deliver provisions, experimental materials, and equipment to the International Space Station.

Those near the launch site are recommended to head to the Wallops Visitor Center, located seven miles away, or Chincoteague Island, which is fifteen miles away. Chincoteague Island offers attractions such as Curtis Merritt Harbor, Robert Reed Park, and the Museum of Chincoteague Island. Additionally, Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland, Delaware Seashore, and Virginia Beach are other possible locations for viewing the launch.

For those unable to be near the launch site, NASA has provided a map that shows the areas where the rocket should be visible. The map indicates that large portions of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York State, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina will have line-of-sight access to the launch.

Alternatively, the launch can be watched online via NASA’s livestream. The current weather conditions are deemed to be 80 percent favorable for the launch. However, there is always a possibility that the mission may be postponed. So keep an eye on updates.