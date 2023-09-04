Falling Green Meteor Witnessed in Turkey: Turkish Space Agency Confirms

A bright green meteor was observed “falling from the skies” in several regions of Turkey, capturing the attention of many on social media. Videos circulating on social platforms documented the green light streaking across the sky, including footage recorded against the backdrop of women celebrating at a wedding in the city of Diyarbakır. The Turkish Space Agency confirmed that the event was indeed a meteor, with witnesses reporting sightings in various areas such as Istanbul and the Antalya region.

According to a senior official from the Turkish Space Agency, meteors tend to break apart into smaller molecules upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere. This phenomenon explains why the meteor appeared green in color. Previous research has indicated that meteors entering the atmosphere at high speeds can release a significant amount of nickel and iron at high temperatures, leading to the emission of a green light.

The footage shared on social media not only came from Turkey but also included a video reportedly from Syria, capturing the same green meteor. The widespread sharing of these videos across platforms highlights the power of social media in documenting and illustrating such natural phenomena.

The event serves as a reminder of the ever-present cosmic activity that occurs above us, often unnoticed during our daily lives. The Turkish Space Agency’s confirmation provides scientific backing to the eyewitness accounts and further contributes to our understanding of meteors and their atmospheric interactions.

