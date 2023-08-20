Love Notes to Newton: A Documentary About Apple’s Beloved PDA

If you’re a longtime Apple fan, you may recall the Apple Newton, the Apple PDA (Personal Digital Assistant) that debuted in 1993. Now, a new documentary film called “Love Notes to Newton” covers the Apple Newton, its development, interface, quirks, and influences on later tech from Apple and beyond.

Whether you’re a retro Apple fan, you ever had a Newton, merely remember the Newton, or didn’t know it existed but you’re interested in computing history and nostalgia, you’re sure to enjoy this lovely documentary.

The Apple Newton was beloved by almost everybody who had one. It came from an R&D group hidden deep within Apple Computer and was developed by people who believed it was the next big leap in computers. In one sense, it was the legendary device which coined the term “PDA” in the early nineties, and in the other sense, it was a devastating failure which arrived before its time. But something happened after the funeral, Newton lives on, and grassroots support sprang up.

The documentary features interviews with John Sculley, James Joaquin, Steve Capps, and others, who talk about the inspiring vision and the difficulty of achieving it. It also showcases passionate fans like Grant Hutchinson, who hosts the lively NewTontalk mailing list, Frank Gruendel in Germany, a Newton repair specialist, and Paul Guyot and Matthias Melcher, who developed the Einstein emulator to allow Newton OS to run on modern machines.

Even if the Newton did not last particularly long, or survive as it was, it’s very obvious how the development of Newton influenced the iPhone and iPad, and some of the ideas and technologies developed from Newton carried forward decades later for use with the iPad and iPhone.

And, by the way, if you’re a super geek and want to, you can actually run Newton OS on a modern Mac, iPhone, or iPad using Open Einstein, a Newton emulator.