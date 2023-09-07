New Satellite and Lunar Lander Launch to Explore the Universe

A revolutionary satellite called XRISM, or X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, was launched by the Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) in collaboration with NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency. The launch took place on Wednesday night from the Tanegashima Space Center. XRISM is designed to observe the hottest regions, largest structures, and objects with the strongest gravity in the universe by detecting X-ray light, which is invisible to humans.

Accompanying XRISM on its journey is JAXA’s Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), also known as the Moon Sniper. SLIM is a small-scale lunar lander that is equipped with high-precision landing technology, allowing it to perform a pinpoint landing at a specific location within 100 meters. This precision is what earned it the nickname Moon Sniper.

The XRISM satellite consists of thousands of curved individual nested mirrors that are specifically designed to detect X-rays. Unlike other wavelengths of light, X-rays are so short that they pass through the dish-shaped mirrors used by telescopes like the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes. XRISM will need to calibrate for a few months once it reaches orbit and is expected to operate for three years.

The satellite carries two instruments called Resolve and Xtend. Resolve tracks temperature shifts to determine the source, composition, motion, and physical state of X-rays. Xtend provides XRISM with one of the largest fields of view on an X-ray satellite. These instruments will enable astronomers to study cosmic extremes across the universe and unlock mysteries about exploding stars, black holes, and galaxies.

In addition to the satellite launch, JAXA’s SLIM will embark on a mission to the moon. After a few months in lunar orbit, SLIM will attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. If successful, it will conduct a brief study of the moon’s surface.

With the launch of XRISM and the Moon Sniper, scientists and astronomers are excited about the discoveries and insights that these missions will bring about our cosmos and the objects within it.

Sources:

