Indian Space Research Organisation Shares First Images of Lunar Surface Taken by Chandrayaan-3 Lander

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the first images of the lunar surface taken by the lander Vikram from the recently successful mission Chandrayaan-3. The images were captured by the lander’s horizontal velocity camera during its descent.

ISRO took to X to share the exciting news, stating, “The communication link has been established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru. Here are the images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent.”

This milestone achievement marks a significant step forward for India’s lunar exploration efforts, showcasing their capabilities to capture and transmit clear images of the Moon’s surface. The images provide valuable insights and information about the lunar landscape, aiding future scientific investigations and potential future missions.

The successful communication link between the lander and ISRO’s Bengaluru-based MOX-ISTRAC (Indian Space Research Organisation Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network) ensures that data and information captured by the lander’s cameras can be transmitted back to Earth seamlessly.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission holds great importance for India, as it seeks to build upon the successes of the previous Chandrayaan missions and drive advancements in lunar exploration and scientific research. The mission objectives include further exploration of the Moon’s surface, mapping, and analyzing lunar composition, and demonstrating key technologies necessary for future manned missions to the Moon.

With the successful acquisition of clear images of the lunar surface, ISRO has once again showcased India’s growing prowess in the field of space exploration. These images will undoubtedly contribute to scientific research and further our understanding of the Moon’s geology and potential presence of resources.

