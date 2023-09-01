India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Journey So Far

The Chandrayaan-3 mission by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has reached its halfway point, and exciting progress has been made in exploring the lunar south pole region. The mission’s robotic lander, Vikram, successfully deployed the rover, Pragyan, which has become the first representation of humanity to roam this uncharted territory. A recent video released by ISRO shows Pragyan making a 180-degree turn, a crucial maneuver to avoid a hazardous crater in its path.

The lunar south pole is a challenging environment due to its abundance of impact craters, some of which have never seen sunlight. However, these permanently shadowed areas are of great interest to scientists because they may contain water ice. The presence of water ice on the moon could be a valuable resource for future lunar missions, serving as life support for astronauts and even as rocket fuel.

Pragyan has been diligently searching for signs of water ice and has already made significant discoveries. It has confirmed the presence of sulfur and other elements in the area, marking a milestone for the mission. Additionally, Pragyan captured the first image of its mothership, Vikram, from a distance of a few meters.

Meanwhile, Vikram has been conducting important experiments as well. It used its onboard thermal probe to measure the temperature of the lunar soil at various depths, providing valuable data for scientists.

This groundbreaking mission has captured the world’s attention, as it explores unexplored regions of the moon and paves the way for future lunar missions. However, there is a limited time for communication with the lander-rover duo, as they rely on sunlight for power. With one week of guaranteed sunshine remaining, scientists and space enthusiasts eagerly await further updates from Chandrayaan-3.

