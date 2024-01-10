Bring Me The Horizon’s Thrilling Collaboration with Bad Omens During UK and Ireland Tour

Summary: Bring Me The Horizon kicked off their highly anticipated UK and Ireland arena tour in Cardiff with a thrilling surprise collaboration featuring Bad Omens frontman Noah Sebastian. The crowd was electrified as the two bands joined forces to perform ‘Antivist’ from Bring Me The Horizon’s acclaimed 2013 album ‘Sempiternal’. Fans captured the memorable moment in videos that quickly circulated on social media, showcasing the intensity and energy of the performance.

The tour, which includes Bad Omens as support, continues to captivate audiences across the country. The collaboration with Noah Sebastian adds a special flavor to the concerts, delighting fans of both bands.

Noah Sebastian himself expressed admiration for Bring Me The Horizon, recognizing their influence beyond just their music. He commended their approach to creativity and their willingness to push boundaries, going beyond the expectations of their fans rooted in heavy music. This collaboration, for both Noah and the fans, is a testament to Bring Me The Horizon’s enduring inspiration.

Don’t miss the chance to catch Bring Me The Horizon and Bad Omens as they bring their sensational performances to cities across the UK and Ireland. The tour continues in Bournemouth tonight (January 10), followed by dates in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, and Sheffield. The final shows will take place at the iconic O2 Arena in London on January 20 and 21 before concluding in Dublin on January 23.

